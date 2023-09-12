Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 512,209 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,696,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,922,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,932,387. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.