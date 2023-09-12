Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $5,094,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock worth $21,108,177,335. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5 %

LLY traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $592.77. The company had a trading volume of 675,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,376. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $598.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.52. The company has a market cap of $562.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

