Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Purchases $496,937.04 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 71,399 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $496,937.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,705,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,673,140.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 7,647 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $53,605.47.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 125,558 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $852,538.82.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 8,478 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $54,767.88.

On Thursday, August 24th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 90,185 shares of Funko stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $546,521.10.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 71,247 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $442,443.87.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 256,561 shares of Funko stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $1,370,035.74.

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 180,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.15 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

