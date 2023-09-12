Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 270,260 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,405,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.24 and its 200-day moving average is $195.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

