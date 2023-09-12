Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,291 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Linde worth $3,313,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Linde by 4,122.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.63. 141,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.25. The company has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,145 shares of company stock valued at $21,105,019 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.