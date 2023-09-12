Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26,445 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.4% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

