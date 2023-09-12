Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 399.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $942.50 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $944.93 and its 200-day moving average is $909.45.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

