GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,171 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 166.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.