Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,826,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $4,639,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $2,536,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $1,798,000.

Shares of XMAR opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

