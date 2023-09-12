Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,503,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,883,000 after buying an additional 6,872,106 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

