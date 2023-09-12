Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,149 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 4.7% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 30.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 51.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.70. 487,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,772. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,402,086 shares of company stock worth $224,463,771 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.