Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,550 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Yelp comprises about 3.1% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.90% of Yelp worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,248,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,248,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $119,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,068 shares of company stock worth $4,709,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. 19,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,527. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

