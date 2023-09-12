Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $148.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.50 to $148.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.32.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.09. 80,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.44. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $176.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,688,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

