Glenview Capital Management LLC Buys 80,670 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 802,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,670 shares during the period. FMC makes up approximately 2.2% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $98,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $4,506,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. 276,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. FMC’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

