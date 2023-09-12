Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $119.24 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 2.6% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of HCA Healthcare worth $119,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.