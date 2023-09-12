TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) is Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lowered its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,910 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX comprises about 8.5% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.57% of TD SYNNEX worth $52,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 505,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,962,000 after purchasing an additional 137,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,237,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,355,287 shares of company stock worth $222,734,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

