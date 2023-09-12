The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,410. The firm has a market cap of $342.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

