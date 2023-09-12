The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.
The Pennant Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,410. The firm has a market cap of $342.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
