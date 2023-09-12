Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEN

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. 447,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,196. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.