FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Trading Up 1.5 %

FCFS traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.56. 27,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,975. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $72.45 and a 1 year high of $105.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,325. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.