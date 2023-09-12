Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $25.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.39. 322,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.89. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $197.22 and a twelve month high of $266.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 337,249 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

