AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $192.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $201.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.88. 35,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,002. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.54 and its 200 day moving average is $179.17. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $211.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,790,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 223.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

