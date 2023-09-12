CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.8% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $321,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,943,000 after acquiring an additional 113,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 235.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 6,262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $205.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

