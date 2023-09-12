The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $364.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

