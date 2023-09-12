Harding Loevner LP Has $280.42 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harding Loevner LP lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.16% of Accenture worth $280,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $325.87 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.65.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

