Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

