NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,401 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $190,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Shares of NVDA opened at $451.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,429 shares of company stock valued at $105,368,143. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

