Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 486,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200,809 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,582,000. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $279.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.33.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

