Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Thryv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Thryv has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $650.90 million, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Thryv

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Thryv by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

