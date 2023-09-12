H&H International Investment LLC Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

H&H International Investment LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for 0.2% of H&H International Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $23,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 699.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $5,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,662,868.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $5,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,662,868.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,666,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,209 shares of company stock valued at $37,472,111. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America cut their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.