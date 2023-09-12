BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.25.

BeiGene Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $205.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.81. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $84,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $272,643.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $84,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,337 shares of company stock worth $58,102,731. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 302.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

