Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.13

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 58245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 160.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Afya by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

