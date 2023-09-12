Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 29th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,374. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Insider Transactions at Sprott Focus Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $25,354.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 330,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 137,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

