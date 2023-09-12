Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $10.41

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.97. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 5,591 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $347,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $14,291,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $45,242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $6,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

