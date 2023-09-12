IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.59

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 3751161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

IONQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital downgraded shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

