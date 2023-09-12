Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.33) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.33–$0.33 EPS.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 17.7 %

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 1,071,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,839. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 851,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 116,210 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

