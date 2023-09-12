Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Birchcliff Energy Price Performance
Shares of BIREF stock remained flat at $6.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,547. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 30.82%.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
