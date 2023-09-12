Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $96.66

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.66 and last traded at $96.69, with a volume of 193567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after buying an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after buying an additional 279,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after buying an additional 1,780,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.