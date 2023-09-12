Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,060.00

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($13.26) and last traded at GBX 1,056 ($13.21), with a volume of 78100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,052 ($13.16).

Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,026.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,001.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.18. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,748.25%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

