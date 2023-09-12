Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.88

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 121442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

