Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $10.07

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $10.51. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 6,334,446 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Chardan Capital lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 5.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

