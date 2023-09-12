Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.87. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 63,566 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $515.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,974.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after buying an additional 1,812,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,835,000 after buying an additional 1,538,264 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,629,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,427,000 after buying an additional 1,036,137 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 944,272 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

