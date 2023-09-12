BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MUC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 25,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
