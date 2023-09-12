Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.26

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 45343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNF shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Knife River

Knife River Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,508,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $46,886,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.