Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

