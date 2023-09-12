Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 687336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Oatly Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $639.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

