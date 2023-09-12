CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.11

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 1440457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CAVA Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

