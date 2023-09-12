Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $11.64

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $12.36. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 18,689 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $112,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $156,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

