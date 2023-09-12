AMETEK, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

AMETEK has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMETEK by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

View Our Latest Report on AME

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.