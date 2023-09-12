PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans $0.11 Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
ISD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,579. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.
In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $217,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
