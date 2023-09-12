PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans $0.11 Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

ISD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,579. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Insider Activity at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $217,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

