Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bakkavor Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 99.98 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £579.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,050.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.21. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.70 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 126.53 ($1.58).
About Bakkavor Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkavor Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.