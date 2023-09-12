Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bakkavor Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 99.98 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £579.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,050.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.21. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.70 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 126.53 ($1.58).

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

